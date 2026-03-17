Two people hurt after shooting at store near I-17 and Thunderbird Road

PHOENIX — Two men are hurt after they were shot Monday afternoon at a store in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the store near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road around 2:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital for their injuries. One man's injuries are considered life-threatening, while the other man's wounds are not.

The shooter reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can also leave an anonymous tip on their website.