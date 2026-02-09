Measles case confirmed through Sky Harbor International Airport, officials notifying those exposed

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) sent out a news release warning of a measles exposure that occurred at Sky Harbor International Airport.

The person with measles was infectious and traveled through Sky Harbor on January 29.

The exposure warning includes everyone who went through Terminal 4 from 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. on that date.

Officials are working with federal, state, and airport personnel to notify travelers who may have been exposed.

“As measles outbreaks continue nationally and in Arizona, including in Maricopa County, identifying and sharing information about exposures remains an important part of routine public health efforts,” said Dr. Nick Staab, chief medical officer at MCDPH. “Measles is highly contagious and can spread quickly in communities without timely prevention and response.”

The total number of confirmed measles cases among Maricopa County residents this year remains at three.

The department says if you believe you may have been exposed, you should watch for symptoms, which typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days. Symptoms include:



Fever, which can spike to 104 °F or higher

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

A rash that is red, raised, and blotchy. The rash begins after other symptoms, usually on the face at the hairline, and moves down the body. The rash may last five to six days.

If you develop symptoms, the department suggests you seek medical attention.