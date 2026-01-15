Maricopa County confirms first measles case of the year in an adult

PHOENIX — The first measles case of the year in the Valley has been recorded.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) has confirmed that an adult who lives in the area tested positive for the measles.

Officials say the case is associated with overseas international travel and required hospitalization. The individual was not infectious at the time of travel.

The department is working to notify those who may have been in contact with the patient and could have been exposed.

Maricopa County Public Health has confirmed a measles case linked to international travel. The overall risk to the community remains low. Measles is highly contagious but highly preventable with vaccination.



Earlier this week, health officials announced separate measles outbreaks in the U.S..

The first outbreak is located in South Carolina, where health officials confirmed 124 new measles cases since Friday, as the outbreak in the northwestern part of the state balloons following the holidays.

A second measles outbreak has been identified along the Arizona-Utah border, where 418 people have been infected since August.

According to MCDPH, measles spreads through direct contact with an infected person or through the air when an infected person coughs of sneezes. The virus can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. A person with measles can spread the virus to others before symptoms begin.

Officials say symptoms usually appear about 1-2 weeks after exposure and can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, diarrhea, and red, watery eyes, and a full-body rash that typically begins a few days after the fever.

Anyone who thinks they may have the measles and develops symptoms should contact their healthcare provider or medical facility before arriving so staff can provide instructions to reduce the risk of exposing others.

Measles Facts

Below are facts about the measles provided by MCDPH:

Vaccination is the most effective way to avoid measles infection and serious outcomes. Unvaccinated people have a 90% chance of becoming infected if exposed. Vitamin A does not prevent measles. In the rare case where a vaccinated person gets infected with measles, their illness will be less severe than if they were unvaccinated.



There is no treatment for measles, and it can have serious outcomes. An individual with measles can get supportive care, but there are no treatments to relieve symptoms or shorten duration of infection. While less common, measles can result in death.



Measles is highly contagious. People who are infected can spread measles to others before symptoms develop, while they still feel normal.

Residents can check their immunization records to see if they are up to date on MMR and other vaccines. Residents can visit myIR [links-2.govdelivery.com] via the Arizona Department of Health Services. Assistance is also available through the MCDPH CARES Team at 602-506-6767. If you do not have the recommended doses of MMR vaccine or are unsure if you do, talk with your healthcare provider about next steps.

