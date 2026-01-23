Maricopa County Health Department confirms more measles cases in the Valley

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Department of Health is now reporting two additional measles cases in the Valley. In one of the cases, there is no known source of exposure. The Health Department said this confirms that the measles are now spreading in the Valley.

Below are locations where possible exposures could have happened for these two new cases.

Target

1515 E. Warner Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85296

January 13, 2026 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

EOS Fitness

3025 S. Val Vista Dr. Gilbert, AZ 85295

January 13 & 15, 2026 from 4:45 a.m. - 7:45 a.m both days

Sam’s Club

1225 N. Gilbert Rd. Gilbert, AZ, 85234

January 15, 2026 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Just last week, the health department also issued a possible measles exposure at a theater in Gilbert.

The department says if you believe you may have been exposed, you should watch for symptoms, which typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days. Symptoms include:



Fever, which can spike to 104 °F or higher

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

A rash that is red, raised, and blotchy. The rash begins after other symptoms, usually on the face at the hairline, and moves down the body. The rash may last five to six days.

If you develop symptoms, the department suggests you seek medical attention.

According to the health department, these new cases underscore the growing risk of local transmission and the importance of vaccination and early symptom recognition."If you’ve been hesitating or wondering if you should get the measles vaccine, this is a reminder that measles can spread rapidly and can be very serious—and that you can protect yourself and those around you with a proven, effective vaccine,” said Dr. Nick Staab, chief medical officer for MCDPH.