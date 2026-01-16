Maricopa County warns of possible measles exposure in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — The Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) confirms a measles exposure at the Hale Theatre in Gilbert involving someone who doesn't live in Maricopa County.

According to the MCDPH, the exposure happened at the Hale Theatre near Gilbert and Elliot roads on the following dates and times:



January 5 from 6:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

January 6 from 6:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

January 7 from 6:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.

January 8 from 3 p.m.-11 p.m.

January 9 from 3 p.m.-11 p.m.

“While people who are up to date on their measles vaccine are much less likely to become ill, anyone who was at this location during the exposure period should still be aware and monitor for symptoms,” said Nick Staab, Chief Medical Officer for MCDPH.

On Thursday, January 14, the department confirmed the first measles case of the year in the Valley.

The department says if you believe you may have been exposed, you should watch for symptoms, which typically appear seven to 12 days after exposure but may take up to 21 days. Symptoms include:



Fever, which can spike to 104 °F or higher

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

A rash that is red, raised, and blotchy. The rash begins after other symptoms, usually on the face at the hairline, and moves down the body. The rash may last five to six days.

If you develop symptoms, the department suggests you seek medical attention.