New hotel planned next to Mesa golf course

MESA — More than 800 hotel rooms are in the works in Mesa as multiple developments make their way through the pipeline.

The three projects include a mixed-use hotel overlooking a golf course in north Mesa; a two-building lodging campus near the Chicago Cubs spring training facility, and two proposed hotels within the former Fiesta Mall redevelopment.

It's part of a broader 330-acre master-planned community called Longbow Business Park & Golf Club, near Falcon Field Airport. The 124-room hotel will be developed on an empty parcel near Longbow Parkway and Recker Road, just east of Home2 Suites by Hilton. It will overlook the golf course, with restaurant and retail spaces placed near Longbow Parkway.

