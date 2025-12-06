Powerball jackpot Saturday is among the top ten largest in the game's history

Everyone could use a little extra money during the holiday season!

Someone could win $820 million Saturday night if they win the Powerball jackpot.

Saturday's prize is the second-largest Powerball jackpot this year and the eighth-largest all-time.

If someone matches all five numbers plus the Powerball, they can choose between 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year, or they can take a lump sum payment of $378.2 million.

If someone from Arizona were to win the jackpot Saturday night, it would be the largest Powerball jackpot ever hit by someone who bought their ticket in State 48.

The drawing will be just before 9 p.m. Arizona time Saturday.

To view the numbers pulled from previous drawings, click here.

To view large unclaimed prizes from the Arizona Lottery, click here.