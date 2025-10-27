Demi Lovato bringing 'It's Not That Deep' Tour to Glendale in May 2026

GLENDALE, AZ — Demi Lovato is going on tour! Her ‘It’s Not That Deep’ Tour kicks off in April 2026 and includes a Glendale, Arizona, stop in May.

The pop star will be performing at Desert Diamond Arena on May 19, 2026, according to a tour schedule released Monday.

Lovato will have special guest Adela alongside her on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 31. Presale tickets are available to fans who sign up on October 30, and to Citi and American Express customers starting October 29.

Musician Miguel also announced a concert tour on Monday with a stop in the Valley in 2026.