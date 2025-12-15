WATCH: How a one-eyed rescue horse is helping others at a Scottsdale therapy farm

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — At a North Scottsdale therapy farm, a one-eyed rescue horse named Phoenix is quietly transforming lives.

After being pulled from a kill pen, he arrived at Hunkapi with limited sight — but that loss has become his superpower.

In just weeks, Phoenix began working with Hunkapi’s most vulnerable clients, including babies who are blind. His calm presence and shared experience help him connect in ways no other therapy horse can.

ABC15's Cameron Polom saw firsthand how Hunkapi trains rescue horses for mental and sensory therapies, and heard how the unlikely partner his making a difference. Watch the full story in the video player above.