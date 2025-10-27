Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Miguel bringing 'CAOS' concert tour to the Valley in 2026

Miguel - Portrait Session
Gary Gerard Hamilton/AP
Miguel poses for a portrait in New York on Oct. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary Gerard Hamilton)
Miguel - Portrait Session
PHOENIX — Music artist Miguel announced Monday that his ‘CAOS’ concert tour is kicking off early next year with a stop in the Valley.

The R&B singer will be heading on a worldwide tour with a stop at Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on March 16, 2026.

Music - Miguel
This cover image released by ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Record shows "CAOS" by Miguel. (ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records via AP)

Jean Dawson is listed as Miguel’s special guest on the Phoenix leg of the tour.

Verizon presale tickets are available starting October 28 and Mastercard presale tickets are available starting October 29. Fan presale tickets are also available starting October 29. General tickets go on sale on October 30 at 10 a.m.

Demi Lovato also recently announced a concert tour headed to the Valley next year.

