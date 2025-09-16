Cardi B's 'Little Miss Drama Tour' headed to the Valley in March 2026

Cardi B is bringing the drama to Arizona next year!

The “Little Miss Drama Tour” is scheduled to stop in the Valley on March 1, 2026, at PHX Arena.

This will be her biggest tour to date, with dozens of scheduled performances at arenas across the country.

This tour coincides with the release of Cardi B’s newest album, Am I The Drama?, which comes out on September 19.

A variety of presales will offer tickets beginning on September 22. Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 25 at 10 a.m. local time here.