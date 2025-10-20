Rush expands the 2026 ‘Fifty Something Tour’ with new concerts, including a Desert Diamond Arena show

GLENDALE, AZ — Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush announced 17 additional cities for their 2026 'Fifty Something' tour!

“We are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we’re going back on tour," said the band in a new release sent to ABC15 announcing the new concert dates. "I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are and the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles. It’s been very heartwarming, and I know that she’s very appreciative of that. We’re even more excited to get back on stage and play with her and to go through the plethora of songs that we’re planning."

The city of Glendale is one of the additional cities on the 2026 tour, with a show date set for Dec. 1, 2026, at Desert Diamond Arena!

According to the news release sent to ABC15, here’s what you need to know about presales and ticket information:

