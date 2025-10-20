Rush expands the 2026 ‘Fifty Something Tour’ with new concerts, including a Desert Diamond Arena show

GLENDALE, AZ — Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush announced 17 additional cities for their 2026 'Fifty Something' tour!
“We are blown away from the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we’re going back on tour," said the band in a new release sent to ABC15 announcing the new concert dates. "I cannot tell you how surprising and overwhelmed we are and the way you guys have welcomed Anika Nilles. It’s been very heartwarming, and I know that she’s very appreciative of that. We’re even more excited to get back on stage and play with her and to go through the plethora of songs that we’re planning."
The city of Glendale is one of the additional cities on the 2026 tour, with a show date set for Dec. 1, 2026, at Desert Diamond Arena!
According to the news release sent to ABC15, here’s what you need to know about presales and ticket information:
- Fans can participate in the Rush Artist Presale for the newly added shows by signing up at livemu.sc/rush by October 23, with access starting October 27 at 12 p.m. local time in the U.S. and Canada.
- The general on-sale begins at rush.com on October 31 at 12 p.m. local time for the U.S. and Canada.
- Citi, the official card of the tour in the US, will offer Citi cardmembers presale access from October 24 at 12 p.m. to October 26 at 11:59 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.
- American Express Card Members in Canada can access ticket pre-sales for the Canadian shows from October 24 at 12 p.m. to October 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time