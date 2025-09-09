2026 Innings Fest lineup includes Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, Sublime, and more

TEMPE, AZ — Batters up! The 2026 Innings Fest looks to knock it out of the park with its artist lineup!

Event officials announced on Tuesday that Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, and Mumford & Sons will be the headliners for the 3-day concert.

The 2026 Innings Festival is scheduled to run from February 20-22 at Tempe Beach Park.

The festival is set to have more than 25 artists across three stages, which will also include:



Goo Goo Dolls

Dashboard Confessional

Public Enemy

Sublime

The Fray

Big Boi

Cage The Elephant

Lord Huron

Myles Smith

Grouplove

Peach Pit

OK Go

“Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at InningsFestival.com/Innings to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Thursday, September 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public following the presale,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

MLB stars such as Torii Hunter, Brandon Crawford, Jason Kipnis, Jake Peavy are confirmed to make an appearance at the festival.

According to event officials, Jessica Mendoza, an Olympic medalist and ESPN analyst, will be at the festival, which also features the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, offering live interviews and more.

