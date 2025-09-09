Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2026 Innings Fest lineup includes Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, Sublime, and more

The festival takes place February 20-22 at Tempe Beach Park
TEMPE, AZ — Batters up! The 2026 Innings Fest looks to knock it out of the park with its artist lineup!

Event officials announced on Tuesday that Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, and Mumford & Sons will be the headliners for the 3-day concert.

The 2026 Innings Festival is scheduled to run from February 20-22 at Tempe Beach Park.

The festival is set to have more than 25 artists across three stages, which will also include:

  • Goo Goo Dolls
  • Dashboard Confessional
  • Public Enemy
  • Sublime
  • The Fray
  • Big Boi
  • Cage The Elephant
  • Lord Huron
  • Myles Smith
  • Grouplove
  • Peach Pit
  • OK Go

“Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at InningsFestival.com/Innings to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Thursday, September 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public following the presale,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

MLB stars such as Torii Hunter, Brandon Crawford, Jason Kipnis, Jake Peavy are confirmed to make an appearance at the festival.

According to event officials, Jessica Mendoza, an Olympic medalist and ESPN analyst, will be at the festival, which also features the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, offering live interviews and more.

