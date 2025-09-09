Lady Gaga expands 'Mayhem Ball' tour with two-night stop in Glendale in 2026

GLENDALE, AZ — Lady Gaga is expanding her tour and including a stop in the Valley next year!

“The Mayhem Ball” Tour is set to take place on Feb. 14 and 15, 2026, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

Lady Gaga will then be performing in cities like Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Atlanta, Miami, New York, Boston, and more.

Verizon and Citi customers, as well as certain fans, can get presale tickets starting on September 10.

To participate in the Lady Gaga Artist Presale on Friday, September 12, you must sign up here.

General tickets are on sale starting on September 15.