Florence + the Machine is bringing 'The Everybody Scream Tour’ to Glendale in 2026

Tickets go on sale soon for the band's Valley stop
Posted

PHOENIX — Florence + the Machine is hitting the Valley on ‘The Everybody Scream Tour’!

They announced North American dates, including a stop in Glendale, to celebrate Florence’s upcoming sixth album, Everybody Scream, which is set to drop on Halloween, October 31.

The band is set to perform at Desert Diamond Arena on May 9, 2026.

Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine
Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs "My Love" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

According to Ticketmaster’s website, here is what you need to know about ticket sales information:

  • General public tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 10 a.m. MST
  • Amex Presale available from November 3 at 10 a.m. MST to November 4 at 10 p.m. MST.
  • Florence & The Machine Artist Presale runs from November 3 at 12 p.m. MST to November 4 at 10 p.m. MST.
  • Amex preferred Tickets also go on sale November 5, at 10 a.m. MST, and will be available until April 25, 2026, at 10 p.m. MST.
