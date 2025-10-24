Florence + the Machine is bringing 'The Everybody Scream Tour’ to Glendale in 2026

PHOENIX — Florence + the Machine is hitting the Valley on ‘The Everybody Scream Tour’!

They announced North American dates, including a stop in Glendale, to celebrate Florence’s upcoming sixth album, Everybody Scream, which is set to drop on Halloween, October 31.

The band is set to perform at Desert Diamond Arena on May 9, 2026.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performs "My Love" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

