D-backs hosting first-ever fan batting practice at Chase Field on Nov. 22

PHOENIX — Baseball fans can live out their big-league dreams at Chase Field in November!

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their first-ever Chase Field Batting Practice Experience, happening Saturday, Nov. 22 — with tickets on sale starting Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m.

The two-hour event lets fans take swings at home plate, shag fly balls, and play catch in the outfield. Participants will also get exclusive clubhouse access, a behind-the-scenes tour, and photo ops with Baxter the Bobcat.

Zack Perry

Tickets are $200 for adults, $100 for kids ages 5–15, and $25 for spectators.

Every attendee gets 30% off at the Team Shop and discounts at Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar.

Fans must be at least 5 years old to participate — and 12 or older to join in on-field activities.

