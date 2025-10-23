Things to do: Ballet Arizona’s The Sleeping Beauty, Busta Rhymes, Dia de los Muertos Festival & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on October 24-26.

Sponsored Events:

Ballet Arizona presents The Sleeping Beauty with live music by The Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

This autumn, The Sleeping Beauty invites audiences into a world of romance, wonder, and grandeur in this retelling of the timeless tale. Featuring a live performance of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score by The Phoenix Symphony, The Sleeping Beauty is a breathtaking display of the pinnacle of classical ballet. Audiences of all ages will be spellbound by Princess Aurora’s journey, from her cursed slumber to her true love’s kiss as love triumphs over evil.

YES Day Walk for Autism

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: Free event | Click here to register

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center is excited to celebrate YES Day Walk for Autism™ with our supportive community! Get ready to walk the walk — the 5th annual event is stepping off on Sunday, October 26, at Tempe Beach Park. This year, we’re celebrating five years of saying YES to inclusion, support, and the power of community. So, grab your sneakers, rally your team, and let’s make this the most moving YES Day yet!

Friday, Oct. 24

Last Weekend: Arizona State Fair

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $17.50 admission

It’s the last weekend of the Arizona State Fair! Enjoy the rides, games, food, and the fun from now until October 26. If you bring 10 cans or items of non-perishable food on Friday, you’ll get one free admission. This deal is redeemable from noon to 6 p.m. This deal is presented to you by Sanderson Ford, and the cans collected will benefit Operation Santa Claus and St. Mary’s Food Bank.

Celebrating the Arizona State Fair

Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $27

We’re excited to have over 20+ hot air balloons from around the country join in the Halloween festivities this year! Each balloon will be a trick-or-treat station with 4,000 pounds of candy & treats handed out all night long!

Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

Harvest Nights

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: DH Farms, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $25

Harvest Nights at DH Farms is bringing all the fall feels, with a massive scarecrow-shaped corn maze, glowing pumpkins, and a festive nighttime market. It’s open through November 1, giving families a chance to soak up the season under the stars!

Last Weekend: Disney’s Newsies

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - November 1

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Disney’s Newsies: The Musical is an electrifying, high-energy spectacle inspired by true events! Set in 1899 New York City, it follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy with dreams of a better life. When publishing titans raise newspaper prices at the expense of the newsboys, Jack and the “newsies” rise up to fight for justice. With thrilling dance numbers, an unforgettable score by Alan Menken with showstoppers like “King of New York” and “Seize the Day”, Newsies is an inspiring tale of resilience, friendship, and the power of standing up for what is right!

Last Weekend: Disney's Frozen: The Musical

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - October 26

Where: Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Disney’s Frozen is the Broadway musical sensation that takes the beloved animated film and expands its heart, depth, and magic for the stage. Follow the epic story of royal sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate icy powers, dangerous secrets, and the healing strength of love. Featuring all your favorite songs like “Let It Go,” “Love Is an Open Door,” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Brennen Russell - Phoenix Theatre Company

Firebird Fall Shootout

When: Friday at 5 p.m. - 11 p.m. | Saturday at 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Get ready for a heart-pounding weekend of drag racing action at the Firebird Fall Shootout! Top Alcohol Dragsters, Top Alcohol Funny Cars, Jet Cars, and Bracket Racing will all be in action. This is your chance to see some of the fastest machines on the planet go head-to-head.

Firebird Motorsports Park

2Chainz

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum at Arizona State Fairgrounds

Cost: Tickets start around $55 | Includes fair admission

Get ready for a night of pure energy as Grammy-winning rapper 2Chainz hits the stage at the Arizona State Fair. With platinum hits and iconic collabs this hip hop icon is bringing the heat for one night only to the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP 2 Chainz performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 11, 2025, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Movie in the Park: The Nightmare Before Christmas

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Patriots Park at CityScape, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Put on your coziest pajamas and enjoy some free movies under the stars at Patriots Park at CityScape. Be sure to bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs to sit on, and enjoy a meal from one of the delicious CityScape restaurants.

Busta Rhymes

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Get ready for rapid-fire rhymes, wild energy, and that signature growl that makes your soul bounce—Busta Rhymes is taking over The Showroom! From the explosive “Break Ya Neck” to the hypnotic “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” this is the show your playlist has been training for.

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Busta Rhymes performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Saturday, Oct. 25

AZ Toy Con - Winter Mesa Mega Show

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Mesa Convention Center

Cost: $10 Admission | Kids 10 and under FREE

The biggest toy show event in the Valley! The AZ Toy Con Mesa Mega Show tons of different toys, both vintage and modern.

Monster Energy Presents: LFA 220

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65

LFA 220: Tanner vs. Cyr, presented by Monster Energy, takes place Saturday, October 25th at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. The main event will feature a bantamweight showdown when Arizona rising star and Dana White’s Contender Series alum Kasey Tanner faces top bantamweight prospect Michael Cyr.

Houston vs. No. 24 Arizona State

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $100

The No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils are hosting the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Saturday. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) leaps over Texas Tech linebacker John Curry in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

A Day To Remember & Yellowcard: Maximum Fun Tour

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Cost: Tickets start around $36

A Day To Remember and Yellowcard are hitting the stage with their Maximum Fun Tour at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

AP Images

Three Dog Night

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $150

You heard right – Three Dog Night is back at The Showroom for Round 2, and trust us, this is no ordinary encore. If you missed the first show (or just need another dose), here’s your golden ticket to one of rock’s most legendary bands bringing the house down all over again. With harmony-rich hits like “Joy to the World,” “Mama Told Me Not to Come,” and “Shambala,” prepare to be thrown back into the golden era of rock and soul.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Free event

Mesa Arts Center is pleased to celebrate Día de los Muertos with an annual event created in collaboration with the community. Día de los Muertos is a celebration of Latin American art and culture related to the Mexican holiday, Day of the Dead. The annual free event offers a variety of features, performances, and more in celebration of the memories of the deceased.

Mesa Arts Center Día de los Muertos Festival in Mesa by the Mesa Arts Center

Sunday, Oct. 26

Free Family Fun Halloween Bash

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free event

Win $1,000 CASH in the Family Fun costume contest at this FREE Halloween Bash! Then trick-or-treat for candy, enjoy bounce houses, slides, face painting, live entertainment, family-friendly performances, shopping, raffles, and more!