More public meetings planned for Valley Metro westward expansion

PHOENIX — Valley Metro’s next major light rail expansion could run straight through the I-10 median, and the public still has time to weigh in before the Phoenix City Council votes on a preferred route early next year.

The proposed I-10 West Extension would add roughly 10 new miles of track, expanding the current 35-mile system farther into west Phoenix and toward the West Valley.

If approved, the alignment would eventually link Downtown Phoenix, the State Capitol complex, and Desert Sky Mall, with multiple route variations still under consideration.

Public meetings across Phoenix have drawn strong interest from riders who say West Valley commuters need more options as the region continues to grow.

“There’s a need, it’s always crowded, the buses are crowded all the time,” Ismael Morales said.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for the light rail to come our way to be part of the transit system,” Jessica Bueno said.

Valley Metro officials say that enthusiasm has been a constant theme.

“Every meeting we’ve had so far, there’s an undertone of ‘when can we get it?’” Markus Coleman with Valley Metro said.

On Sunday, Phoenix officials met directly with riders at the Thelda Williams Transit Center, answering questions about potential routes and unveiling new holiday-themed Copper Cards and bus wraps.

“Next step is going west, and we’re excited for the rest of the city to have the opportunity to leave the car at home and someone else do the driving,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said.

Valley Metro will hold four additional public meetings, both in-person and virtual, to gather feedback before final recommendations are sent to the Phoenix City Council.