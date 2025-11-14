Phoenix residents to weigh in on light rail expansion to the west

PHOENIX — Phoenix residents will soon have their voices heard on how light rail reaches the west side of the city as Valley Metro and the City of Phoenix seek community input on two major transit projects.

The Capitol Extension Project would connect downtown Phoenix to the Arizona State Capitol area, while the I-10 West Extension would eventually reach the Desert Sky Transit Center.

Valley Metro

Phoenix City Council will decide on both projects in January. They'll either move forward with the light rail extensions or consider other high-capacity transit options for west Phoenix.

Residents can share their thoughts at several community meetings this week. The first meeting was on Wednesday, with additional meetings scheduled for Thursday and Saturday at Capitol Elementary School (330 N. 16th Ave., Phoenix).



Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 - 6-7:30 p.m.

6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 - 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

People who can't attend in person can submit feedback online at valleymetro.org.