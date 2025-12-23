Winter car maintenance tips to avoid holiday travel breakdowns

PHOENIX — Phoenix auto shops are seeing an influx of customers preparing their vehicles for holiday travel. Proper maintenance can prevent costly breakdowns and keep drivers safely on the road.

David Martin from Martin's Auto Repair in Phoenix emphasized the importance of preparation.

"If you're going to see family for the holidays or anything, the last thing you want to do is spend it in an auto shop," Martin said.

Common winter car problems

The most common winter-related vehicle issues include bad batteries, low fluid levels, and tire problems.

Tires

Cold weather significantly affects tire pressure.

"Cold contracts (and) heat expands, so when the temperature drops about 10 degrees, you lose one to two pounds of tire pressure," Martin said.

On the flip side, Phoenix's extreme summer heat doesn't just impact gas-powered cars — it takes a toll on electric vehicles as well.

"The all-electric vehicles tires; they still have rubber tires on them, so they're going to dry out," Martin said.

Batteries

Temperature fluctuations are particularly hard on vehicle batteries, according to Martin.

"When the temperature starts to switch from hot to cold or cold to hot, if you've got a weak battery, that's the time it'll show its ugly face — it'll die," Martin said.

Other essential maintenance checks

Aside from proper tire pressure and appropriate fluid levels, good brakes and a functioning heater are crucial for safe winter driving. Windshield wipers also need attention before cold weather hits.

Kevin Fawthrop of Martin's Auto Repair recommends professional inspections for comprehensive preparation.

"Best thing you can probably do is take it into your local shop and let them do a 60-90 point inspection," Fawthrop said.

Cost considerations and alternatives

Winter preparation can be expensive, especially if your vehicle needs significant repairs before travel. Martin suggests considering alternatives for drivers facing major repair bills.

One option is to rent a car so your personal vehicle doesn't experience additional wear and use.

If winter weather does leave you stranded, preparation is key. Keep a blanket, water, food, and a basic safety kit in your vehicle.

