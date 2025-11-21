Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsOperation Safe Roads

Actions

Phoenix approves new study looking at reverse lanes

The 'Central City Transportation Study' gives a consulting firm up to $1 million to look at “capacity and connectivity” in the area
Over the decades, many have said they need to become a thing of the past, with one petition this past spring gaining over 5,000 signatures online. That petition reached the City Council, which has now decided to move forward with a new traffic study in the Central City area which will include looking at reverse lanes.
Phoenix approves new study looking at reverse lanes
Phoenix reverse lanes
Posted

PHOENIX — The “reverse lanes” on 7th Avenue and 7th Street have been in place for over 40 years. Over the decades many have said they need to become a thing of the past, one petition this past spring even gained over 5,000 signatures online.

That petition reached the City Council, which has now decided to move forward with a new traffic study in the Central City area which will include looking at reverse lanes.

While the majority of businesses and residents who work and live along the “sevens” want to see them go away, watch the video above to find out what those who want to keep the reverse lanes say about why they like them.

What's happening on our roads:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo