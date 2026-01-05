Glendale e-bike, e-scooter ordinance goes into effect on Jan. 9 in effort to increase safety

GLENDALE, AZ — At the end of the week, Glendale's new rules on e-bikes and e-scooters go into effect in an effort to increase safety.

The city council passed the ordinance in December, and it will go into effect starting on Jan. 9, 2026.

According to an announcement from the city, e-bikes are categorized into three classes:

Class 1: Pedal-assist only (no throttle) with a top speed of 20 mph

Class 2: Has pedals, a throttle and a top speed of 20 mph

Class 3: Has pedals, a throttle and a top speed of 28 mph

Minimum age requirements apply to all riders:

E-scooter riders must be at least 12 years old

E-bike class 1 and 2 riders must be at least 14 years old

E-bike class 3 riders must be at least 16 years old

City officials say all e-bikes and e-scooters operated at night must have a white front light, a rear red light, and reflectors.

Riders must follow all traffic laws, not travel against traffic, not intentionally lift a wheel while moving, and not drive recklessly.

Helmets must be worn by everyone under age 18.

Violations will start at $50 and increase to up to $500 for three violations within one year.

Valley police departments have been sharing safety reminders with the community, urging responsible use of e-bikes and e-scooters.

