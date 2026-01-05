Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsOperation Safe Roads

Actions

Glendale e-bike, e-scooter ordinance goes into effect on Jan. 9 in effort to increase safety

New rules aim to increase safety across the city
A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a car while riding an electric bike. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road. Phoenix police say the rider may have caused the crash and are still investigating.
Phoenix police reminding community about e-bike safety ahead of holidays
Phoenix extends hours for e-scooter and bike rides downtown
Phoenix considering lowering age of e-bike operators to 16
Tempe addresses e-bike safety concerns with new subcommittee formation
Tempe approves changes to regulations for bikes, e-bikes and scooters
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — At the end of the week, Glendale's new rules on e-bikes and e-scooters go into effect in an effort to increase safety.

The city council passed the ordinance in December, and it will go into effect starting on Jan. 9, 2026.

According to an announcement from the city, e-bikes are categorized into three classes:

  • Class 1: Pedal-assist only (no throttle) with a top speed of 20 mph
  • Class 2: Has pedals, a throttle and a top speed of 20 mph
  • Class 3: Has pedals, a throttle and a top speed of 28 mph

Minimum age requirements apply to all riders:

  • E-scooter riders must be at least 12 years old
  • E-bike class 1 and 2 riders must be at least 14 years old
  • E-bike class 3 riders must be at least 16 years old

City officials say all e-bikes and e-scooters operated at night must have a white front light, a rear red light, and reflectors.

Riders must follow all traffic laws, not travel against traffic, not intentionally lift a wheel while moving, and not drive recklessly.

Helmets must be worn by everyone under age 18.

Violations will start at $50 and increase to up to $500 for three violations within one year.

Valley police departments have been sharing safety reminders with the community, urging responsible use of e-bikes and e-scooters.

Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's previous coverage on e-bike and e-scooter safety.

What's happening on our roads:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo