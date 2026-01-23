$140M plan to fix Grand Avenue triple intersection

It’s one of the Valley’s busiest intersections, and it also has a history of crash risks.

The tangle at 35th Avenue, Indian School Road, and Grand Avenue isn’t just a congestion headache; it’s a safety problem, made more complicated by a freight train line cutting through the middle.

Now, after years of discussion, a major fix is moving forward.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning a $140 million project that would elevate 35th Avenue, creating a separate intersection for 35th and Indian School above, while Grand Avenue and the railroad tracks run underneath.

Transportation leaders say the goal is fewer crashes, safer traffic flow, and less chaos.

“It’s about being able to have Grand Avenue flow freely, then up above on the bridge itself, yes, Indian School Road and 35th will be its own intersection,” Doug Nintzel said. “We’re looking to make things safer, that includes cutting down on conflicts on traffic.”

More than 100,000 cars pass through this triple intersection every day, and even more drivers use the Indian School Road bridge above it.

Commuters and nearby workers say they see the impact firsthand.

Krystal, who works on Grand Avenue, says crashes are not uncommon.

“There’s sometimes accidents that I witness,” she said. “Me personally, I don’t like driving down Grand, but I have to, to get to work.”

ADOT says the new design would also eliminate the railroad crossing on 35th Avenue, removing another major hazard point.

“It’s about being able to have Grand Avenue flow freely,” Doug Nintzel said. “Then up above on the bridge itself, Indian School Road and 35th will be its own intersection.”

Even with improvements over the years, drivers who use the area daily say it’s still a place where attention matters.

“Pay more attention,” Krystal said. “We have to not be on the phone and have our eyes at all times on the road.”

ADOT is still seeking public input on the project before hoping to start construction in 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.