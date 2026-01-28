Traffic cameras returning to Phoenix starting in February, targeting speeding drivers

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has announced more than a dozen locations where traffic cameras are returning to roadways starting next month.

According to the city, 17 speed-monitoring cameras will go up in various locations starting February 23. Nine of those cameras will rotate locations, changing every six months, and eight will be placed in school zones, also rotating locations.

The cameras will be placed mid-block in the following locations:



Thunderbird Road: 35th Avenue to Interstate 17

32nd Street: Greenway Parkway to Bell Road

Thunderbird Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue

7th Street: Thomas Road to Indian School Road

Indian School Road: 83rd Avenue to 75th Avenue

Camelback Road: 24th Street to 32nd Street

51st Avenue: Van Buren Street to Interstate 10

Baseline Road: 16th Street to 24th Street

Bell Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue

The program will include a 30-day warning period, during which speed violators will be sent warning notices.

Enforcement with citations will start on March 25, the city says.

"The Photo Safety Program is focused on increasing roadway safety and not generating revenue," the city said in a news release. "It operates on a cost-recovery system, any remaining funds will be invested in implementing the City’s Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan."

The Vision Zero Road Safety plan has been in place since 2022 and is aimed at reducing deadly crashes while also increasing road safety.