Traffic cameras returning to Phoenix starting in February, targeting speeding drivers

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has announced more than a dozen locations where traffic cameras are returning to roadways starting next month.
According to the city, 17 speed-monitoring cameras will go up in various locations starting February 23. Nine of those cameras will rotate locations, changing every six months, and eight will be placed in school zones, also rotating locations.
The cameras will be placed mid-block in the following locations:
- Thunderbird Road: 35th Avenue to Interstate 17
- 32nd Street: Greenway Parkway to Bell Road
- Thunderbird Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue
- 7th Street: Thomas Road to Indian School Road
- Indian School Road: 83rd Avenue to 75th Avenue
- Camelback Road: 24th Street to 32nd Street
- 51st Avenue: Van Buren Street to Interstate 10
- Baseline Road: 16th Street to 24th Street
- Bell Road: Interstate 17 to 19th Avenue
The program will include a 30-day warning period, during which speed violators will be sent warning notices.
Enforcement with citations will start on March 25, the city says.
"The Photo Safety Program is focused on increasing roadway safety and not generating revenue," the city said in a news release. "It operates on a cost-recovery system, any remaining funds will be invested in implementing the City’s Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan."
The Vision Zero Road Safety plan has been in place since 2022 and is aimed at reducing deadly crashes while also increasing road safety.