Scottsdale police arrest boy after threat made to Coronado High School

Police say while the threat was unfounded, there will be an increased police presence at the school on Monday
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A boy has been arrested after they allegedly made a threat to Coronado High School on Saturday.

Scottsdale police say a one-sentence written threat was sent to the school's social media account.

The threat was found to be unfounded because the boy who made the threat did not have the means to carry it out.

The boy, who is believed to have acted alone, was identified and arrested.

"No threat to carry out an act of violence at a school is acceptable, whether the person truly means it or not. Such threats are always investigated and will almost always result in an arrest and the suspect facing legal consequences," a Scottsdale police spokesperson told ABC15.

Police say, out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased officer presence at the school on Monday.

