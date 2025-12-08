Phoenix man arrested in multi-store golf equipment theft spree

PHOENIX — Glendale police arrested a 31-year-old Phoenix man in connection with a series of thefts targeting golf equipment stores across the Valley, with stolen merchandise valued at nearly $12,000, according to court documents.

Connor Burgess faces multiple felony charges, including three counts of organized retail theft, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of narcotic drugs, following his arrest on Nov. 25 at a Phoenix motel.

The arrest culminated a month-long investigation that began when Glendale police detectives noticed a pattern of thefts at PGA Tour Superstore and Dick's Sporting Goods locations, where a suspect would enter stores, select expensive golf clubs from displays, and walk out without paying.

The investigation took a crucial turn when detectives discovered golf equipment being sold on OfferUp at suspiciously low prices. The online listings featured brand-new equipment at significantly reduced costs, raising red flags for investigators.

Detectives compared surveillance footage from the thefts with the profile picture on the OfferUp account and determined through photo comparison that Burgess was selling the stolen equipment online.

The theft spree included several incidents at Glendale stores:

On Oct. 10, Burgess allegedly stole six Ping brand drivers from the PGA Tour Superstore, resulting in a total loss of $3,719.94.

Four days later, he returned to the same store and allegedly stole six more Ping drivers and a TaylorMade club, causing an additional $4,049.93 in losses.

On Oct. 27, Burgess allegedly entered Dick's Sporting Goods and stole approximately $4,200 worth of golf equipment.

Store employees reported that Burgess ignored their offers to help and walked directly to the golf section during each incident.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Acting on information from the digital evidence, court records say detectives located Burgess at a Travel Lodge in Phoenix on Nov. 25. During surveillance, they observed a suspect matching Burgess' description and confirmed his identity through conversation and matching tattoos.

During the encounter, Burgess was allegedly in possession of illegal drugs and even attempted to sell narcotics to an undercover detective.

Court documents indicate Burgess has an extensive criminal history, including previous arrests and convictions for assault, burglary, theft, and drug possession. He was currently on probation at the time of his arrest, which he violated with these new charges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.