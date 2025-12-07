Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ASU to face Duke in Sun Bowl, Arizona gets SMU in Holiday Bowl

The Sun Devils will play at noon on New Year's Eve, while the Wildcats kick off at 6 p.m. on January 2
PHOENIX — The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats are both going bowling this year!

After finishing the year 8-4, Arizona State has earned a trip to the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, where they will square off with the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke is coming off a stunning ACC championship game win over Virginia in overtime.

ASU and Duke will kick off at noon on New Year's Eve.

To buy tickets to the game, click here.

After a rough go of it in 2024, Arizona's 9-3 bounce-back campaign this year got them an invitation to the Holiday Bowl. They are set to face SMU in San Diego.

SMU finished 8-4 in the ACC this year.

The Cats and Mustangs game starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, January 2.

Click here if you want to get tickets to the game.

