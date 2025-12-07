Man in custody after 4-hour barricade situation involving domestic violence threats

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 54-year-old man was arrested after a domestic violence incident escalated into a four-hour barricade situation with police near 70th Street and McDowell Road Saturday morning.

Andrew M. Shadid was booked on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, aggravated domestic violence, resisting arrest, assault, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct, according to Scottsdale police.

Police say they were called to a home near 70th Street and Willetta Street around 11 a.m. after a woman reported that Shadid had forced his way into her home, assaulted her and threatened to set the house on fire with gasoline he had allegedly poured inside.

The victim told police that Shadid threatened to kill her and himself if police arrived.

Police say an existing court order prohibited Shadid from being at the home. The woman was able to safely escape before police arrived.

Police attempted to contact Shadid multiple times to get him to exit the residence peacefully.

Nearby roadways were blocked and neighboring homes were evacuated as police tried to de-escalate the situation.

According to police, the SWAT Team and negotiators were called to help. Negotiators tried numerous methods to establish contact with Shadid and persuade him to surrender peacefully, but he never communicated back with police.

Police say that at around 3:45 p.m., the SWAT Team entered the home and located Shadid in a bedroom. He told officers he was armed. Following a K9 deployment and dog bite, he was safely taken into custody with minimal injuries.

Shadid was treated by Scottsdale Fire medics at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further treatment, say police.

After his release from the hospital, he was booked into the Scottsdale Jail and later transferred to the MCSO Jail.

The victim is receiving assistance from Scottsdale Police Crisis Intervention Services.