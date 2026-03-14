WATCH: Fuel and water concerns facing Arizona's agriculture industry

TEMPE, AZ — Arizona's agricultural economy is facing two major challenges: one short-term and one long-term.

In the short term, the sharp rise in diesel prices is hurting bottom lines. The majority of farm equipment uses diesel, and the rise in gas prices is increasing operating costs. Eventually, those cost increases could hit products on store shelves and customers.

In the long term, Arizona's water future remains uncertain. The Colorado River Basin states have been unable to agree on how to share the water from the river moving forward, and proposed federal plans outline deep cuts for Arizona.

Arizona is a goldilocks zone for farming climate, as the weather allows year-round growth, but without water security, the industry is facing challenges.

These core issues and more, facing the $30 billion annual Arizona industry, were discussed by top agriculture and water experts at the annual Arizona Agribusiness Expo in Tempe on Friday.

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