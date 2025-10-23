Fun activities for the adults across the Valley that go beyond just dinner or drinks

PHOENIX — Our Valley is buzzing with a dynamic food scene that many of us enjoy exploring for memorable date nights. But beyond savoring great cuisine and drinks, you can experience even more!

Here’s a list of ideas of unique things to do, including some intriguing museums and recently opened attractions:

DORRANCE DOME AT ARIZONA SCIENCE CENTER

A new universe awaits at the Arizona Science Center with the reimagined ‘Dorrance DOME,’ a 60-foot immersive space featuring 360-degree visuals and sound.

ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez got a first look inside the reimagined Dorrance DOME, which opened to the public on October 17 inside the Arizona Science Center [600 E Washington St] in Phoenix.

Inside the Dorrance DOME at Arizona Science Center, a new immersive experience

‘BEYOND VAN GOGH’

Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpieces are being transformed into a one-of-a-kind immersive art experience now open at the Galleria Center in Scottsdale.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” uses cutting-edge projection mapping and an original musical score to reimagine more than 300 of the artist’s most famous works.

The Valley experience runs through January 4 at the Galleria Center in Scottsdale. Tickets start around $27. Click here for more information.

Zack Perry

DINK AND DINE PICKLE PARK

The new entertainment hub at Mesa Riverview [1017 N Dobson Rd] combines dining and recreation with 13 pickleball courts spanning indoor and outdoor areas, plus lawn games and full-service food and drinks.

Christi Christian, chief marketing officer, gave ABC15 a tour of the new entertainment venue that opened to the public this summer.

Inside Mesa Riverview’s newest tenant, ‘Dink and Dine Pickle Park’

TAROKO SPORTS

A flagship brand of Taroko USA and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s TRK Corporation, opened its new location at Mesa Riverview this summer and has now announced that it has expanded its hours to 24/7!

“We’re thrilled to open our doors 24/7 and give our guests the freedom to have fun whenever inspiration strikes,” said Paul Ponzio, marketing manager for Taroko Sports, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Whether it’s late-night batting practice or an early morning arcade session, we want to be the place where the community comes to unwind, compete, and connect – any time of the day.”

The news release additionally announced that Taroko Sports now offers unlimited play for $14.99 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

The Mesa location became the company's first spot in Arizona and second in the U.S.

ACTIVATE

A new interactive high-tech gaming experience made its debut in the Valley!

The venue features 13 game rooms. Some of the abilities you need to tap into for the games include agility, speed, precision, hand-eye coordination, memorization, and communication.

The video in the player below showcases a first look at Activate:

Inside ‘Activate,’ the new interactive high-tech gaming experience in the Valley

ADOBE MOUNTAIN DESERT RAILROAD PARK

Inside, you can check out the model trains, hand-made to bring pieces of Arizona history back to life with incredible detail.

Casey Burg is the treasurer of the Model Railroad Club. "Everything you see here was hand-built, hand-painted, all assembled," Burg says. And outside, you can take a trip back in time, hopping on a live steamer or electric train.

The address to the site is 23280 N. 43rd Ave. in Glendale.

Parking and admission are free, but the park accepts donations. For more information, visit their website.

Hidden Gem in the West Valley for train enthusiasts: Adobe Mountain Desert Railroad Park

APACHE JUNCTION'S GOLDFIELD GHOST TOWN

Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history.

It's a popular daytime stop in Apache Junction for tourists that includes period characters, a mine tour, a mystery spot, a reptile museum, and legends of a lost treasure.

One of the other attractions to highlight is a paranormal tour that also takes place here; click here to read more.

Hidden Gem reveals darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town

COSANTI

Hidden in a quiet Paradise Valley neighborhood, Cosanti was home to the late Italian architect and artist Paolo Soleri. The five-acre property is full of hidden gems, including Soleri's design studio, residential structures, the bronze foundry, and ceramics apses.

Cosanti offers free, one-hour tours, but donations are appreciated. Those tours take place almost every day of the year, excluding holidays.

You can read more about this hidden gem, right here.

Hidden gem in Paradise Valley, Cosanti once home to famous late Italian architect

SUPERSTITION MOUNTAIN MUSEUM

The Superstition Mountain Museum is a place to discover the West.

It's now home to the Elvis Memorial Chapel, a 15-acre property that continues to grow, celebrating rich Western movie-making history. It sits four miles away from where the Apacheland Movie Ranch was destroyed by two fires.

ABC15 talked with Kathleen Putek, a volunteer on the property who oversees venue rentals, who says, "Elvis was here. He was here quite frequently...He was here filming the movie Charro — it was his only non-singing role. And it was his favorite role because he wanted to be more than just a sex symbol. It was a box office flop, unfortunately. But the chapel played a prominent feature in that movie."

For more information, click here.

Hidden Gem keeping the Old West alive at the base of the Superstition Mountains

CANDLE CHEMISTRY

Bond over creating a custom scent you can later use for future dates — maybe a candle-lit dinner? Candle Chemistry lets you invent your scent for a candle that you’ll be creating from scratch; smell scents, choose your container, mix oils at their Fragrance Bar, and take your creation home that night if you’d like. No reservation is needed.

This company has several locations throughout the Valley; click here to learn more about this experience.

TUTUGETHER

Craft some things together that last forever. This unique spot lets you get crafty and not worry about creating a mess for your masterpiece.

Projects available at the studio: Rug tufting, pouring art [on bears, key chains, etc.], decoden art [on iPhone case, tissue box, mirrors, jewelry bow, etc.].



Click here to get the breakdown of the prices for each project.

Address: 740 S Mill Ave, Suite 120, in Tempe.



Tutugether AZ Creations at Tutugether AZ.

DIY TERRARIUM BAR

If you’re into plants — specifically succulents — and enjoy indoor activities, you’ll want to check out Jade & Clover in Phoenix.

Jade & Clover: a unique shop with a DIY terrarium bar in Phoenix

“So, when you walk in… first thing you’re going to do is pick your container; you’re going to pick any container or vessel in the store. So, it’s kind of fun getting to hunt for that specific one that speaks out to you,” said Frank Ruggeberg, co-owner of the Arizona location, in a previous interview with ABC15. “Then you pick out your succulent… and then you meet us at the plant bar.” The location is also a gift shop and a plant shop.

POLLACK TEMPE CINEMAS

A trip to the movies doesn’t have to break the bank at Pollack Tempe Cinemas, where guests can catch blockbuster hits for just $3.50 — and experience a one-of-a-kind movie museum while they’re at it.

The theater, owned by real estate developer and avid collector Michael Pollack, features hundreds of pieces of film memorabilia, from life-size wax figures to original movie props and autographed collectibles.

Pollack Tempe Cinemas blends Hollywood nostalgia with $3.50 ticket prices

‘LEGO’ FUN

The Legoland Discovery Center a Arizona Mills is a fun place for the kiddos to visit with all its indoor activities, but don’t skip on the fun for adults; the shop has a recurring 'BRICKTACULAR adults-only' event.



Guests must be 18 years or older for entry into this event. Adults will have full access to all the attraction rides at the center, there will be ‘build activities throughout the evening,’ and other activities available for guests; click here for more information.

LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona Adult night at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Arizona.

SLIMEATORY

If you want an out-of-the-box idea for a date, you can certainly go create your own slime. The Town of Gilbert is home to DIY Slime Bar, where you choose your texture, scent/color, toppings, and create a custom label.



Address: 2270 E Williams Field Rd., #106 in Gilbert

‘Let all your creativity flow,’ inside Ameerah Navalua’s ‘Slimeatory’ store in Gilbert

ARIZONA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

Maybe you don’t want to stay out too late but want to experience something new. Check out this museum where you can see dinosaurs, pan for gold, learn about ancient civilizations, mammoths, and so much more!



Address: 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa

The museum is closed on Mondays.



MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS



“Museum of Illusion has over 60 mind-bending exhibits, installations, and immersive rooms where guests can walk inside a room and actually become part of the illusion- making for some pretty fun photo-worthy moments,” said Stacy Stec, director of sales and marketing for Museum of Illusions, in an interview with ABC15.

ABC15 | Arizona

The museum also comes with several optical illusions that are framed; the illusory effect may happen when you stare at it, walk by it, or even look at it on your phone’s camera.

Location: 9500 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale

PUTTSHACK

Not your typical mini golf, say hello to ‘Puttshack.’ The courses are ‘high-tech’ here, meaning you won’t have to write down who is winning- the ball, you will track the player’s score.

The two-story location has four courses with nine holes each. The courses are called: Amber, Emerald, Ruby, and Sapphire.

ABC15 Arizona | Nicole Gutierrez Featured here is the 'Beer Pong" hole and next to it is an arcade themed hole.

“[We have] different themes associated with them — anywhere from beer pong to a sitting duck that we have to a half-pipe that’s included with our course; so a lot of different variations of these holes for you to enjoy,” said Joe Romanosky, director of operations.



Address: located at the Scottsdale Quarter [15059 N. Scottsdale Rd #100]



PECAN LAKE ENTERTAINMENT

This 12-acre venue has a lot of outdoor activities, but it also has some indoor fun to check out for date night.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Inside one of the Pecan Lake Escape Rooms.

The building on site has Axe Throwing, Karaoke Booth, 4D VR Experience, and Escape Rooms!

The entertainment venue recently debuted a new surfing experience that was built from the ground up! No experience is needed to get on the new surf riding attraction, but there is a minimum height requirement of 42 inches.

SNEAK PEEK: Pecan Lake Entertainment to open surfing experience in Queen Creek

Pecan Lake Entertainment is located at 25004 S 206th St in Queen Creek.

CHICKEN N PICKLE

Live in the West Valley and want to try out Pickleball? This spot has courts you can reserve indoors! This entertainment destination also has outdoor pickleball courts as well as courtyard games like Jenga, Cornhole, Battleship, Bocce Ball, and Giant Yard Pong.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Pickle Dome has five indoor pickleball courts inside an air conditioned building.

Location: 9330 W. Hanna Ln. in Glendale

SLICK CITY

Slide into fun this summer in Peoria! “We have 10 awesome giant slides [,] this is a waterless slide park, so we’re indoor nice and cool [with] AC units going,” said Kevin Dugal, Vice President of Operations at Slick City, in an exclusive interview with ABC15. “We also have two sports courts. So, you can play basketball, soccer, volleyball, and we also have a junior area […] for kids three and under, with awesome smaller slides, different attractions, and amenities inside that as well. "

"And don’t think these massive slides are just for kids, adults have their fun here too. 20% of our guests are actually 18 or older. But [..] obviously, kids here enjoy it tremendously. A lot of the parents like to get in on the action as well, too. It's fun for all ages,” explained Dugal.



Slick City has several locations across the Valley. Find the nearest one to you right here.

KNOW WHAT'S NEW

Headed to an ASU game or a Suns game? Our ABC15 Nicole Gutierrez has the latest food offerings and fan enhancements at Mortgage Matchup Center and Mountain America Stadium.

Time to rally the Valley! The Phoenix Suns are making changes on the court and in the concession stands for the 2025-26 season.

Mortgage Matchup Center debuts new food items for the 2025-26 Phoenix Suns season

Arizona State University's football season is here, and Mountain America Stadium has upgraded its fan experience with a new premium seating area and revamped concessions, featuring the ‘Huss Hideout’ in collaboration with Huss Brewing.

Mountain America Stadium brings premium seating, revamped concessions for new ASU football

DICK'S HOUSE OF SPORT

The new interactive retail location opened in Glendale near Loop 101 and Maryland Avenue! The new Dick's Sporting Goods concept features a rock-climbing wall, an outdoor field, and more.

Watch Coleman give ABC15 a tour of the new experiential concept store and its interactive, sports-related attractions on-site in the player below.

Inside 'Dick's House of Sport,' the concept’s first West Coast store, opens in Arizona

HARKINS THEATRES ‘BACKLOT’

Harkins Theatres ‘BackLot’ is now open at The Shops at Norterra in north Phoenix!

The new attraction houses 12 state-of-the-art interactive Spark® bowling lanes, VR experiences, private event spaces, a full-service restaurant, and a bar.

BackLot’s arcade features Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR, Marvel Avengers Coin Pusher, Guardians of the Galaxy, Funko Funcade, Monopoly, and Krazy Darts!

Harkins

WHAT'S COMING TO THE VALLEY