From Sun City to Gilbert, here's a list of farmers' markets across the Valley

Trying to spice up your fall shopping this year? We compiled a list of farmers' markets across the Valley that have local food, beverages, crafts, and more that are perfect for any autumn festivity, or even for the holiday season.

Double-check before you go: Some markets adjust their hours and post their new schedule as the event approaches.



Agritopia Farm Night

Where: 3000 E Ray Rd in Gilbert

When: The 2nd Wednesday of each month, September through May*, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (*excludes the month of January).

The Gilbert Farmers Market

Where: 2626 E. Pecos Rd in Chandler

When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (October through April), Saturdays 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (May through September)

Gilbert Art Walk

Where: 45 W. Page Ave in Gilbert

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

October 18 November 1, 15, and 29 (Small Business Saturday) December 6, 13, and 20 (Tentative Schedule for the Water Tower Park) January 3 and 17 February 7 and 21 March 7 and 21



Downtown Chandler Farmers Market

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West & East Ramadas, 3 S. Arizona Avenue in Chandler

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (October-May), Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. (June-September)



Roadrunner Park Farmers Market

Where: 3502 E. Cactus Rd. in Phoenix

When: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (October-May), 7 a.m.-10 a.m. (June-September)

Swap Meet Mesa Market Place

Where: 10550 E Baseline Rd in Mesa

When: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

2nd Sundays on Mill

Where: 1 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe

When: Second Sunday in November, January, February, and April

Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market

Where: 3806 N. Brown Ave. in Scottsdale,

When: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (October 4th – April 25th), 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (May), 7 a.m.-10 a.m. (June)

Ahwatukee Farmers Market

Where: 4700 E Warner Rd in Phoenix, AZ

When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (October-May), 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. (June-September)



Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

Where: 720 N 5 th Street in Phoenix

Street in Phoenix When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday (3rd Sat in October-2nd Saturday in May), 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (3rd Sat in May – 2nd Saturday in October)



Uptown Farmers Market

Where: 5757 N Central Ave in Phoenix,

When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Wednesday 9 a.m. -1 p.m.





High Street Farmers Market

Where: 5415 East High Street in Phoenix

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday

Sun City Festival Farmers Market

Where: Saguaro Recreation Center, 26275 West Morrow Dr in Buckeye

When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. every other Wednesday

10/15, 10/29, 11/12, 11/26, 12/10, 1/7, 1/21, 2/4, 2/18, 3/4, 3/18, 4/1, 4/15, & 4/29



Arrowhead Farmers Market



Where: Dream City Church, 21000 N 75 th Ave in Glendale

Ave in Glendale When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (October-April), 8 a.m.– 11 a.m. (May – September)

Park West Market

Where: 3000 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392

When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Waddell Farmers Market