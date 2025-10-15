From Sun City to Gilbert, here's a list of farmers' markets across the Valley

Trying to spice up your fall shopping this year? We compiled a list of farmers' markets across the Valley that have local food, beverages, crafts, and more that are perfect for any autumn festivity, or even for the holiday season.
Double-check before you go: Some markets adjust their hours and post their new schedule as the event approaches.
Agritopia Farm Night
- Where: 3000 E Ray Rd in Gilbert
- When: The 2nd Wednesday of each month, September through May*, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (*excludes the month of January).
- Where: 2626 E. Pecos Rd in Chandler
- When: Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (October through April), Saturdays 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (May through September)
- Where: 45 W. Page Ave in Gilbert
- When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- October 18
- November 1, 15, and 29 (Small Business Saturday)
- December 6, 13, and 20 (Tentative Schedule for the Water Tower Park)
- January 3 and 17
- February 7 and 21
- March 7 and 21
Downtown Chandler Farmers Market
- Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West & East Ramadas, 3 S. Arizona Avenue in Chandler
- When: Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (October-May), Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. (June-September)
Roadrunner Park Farmers Market
- Where: 3502 E. Cactus Rd. in Phoenix
- When: 8 a.m.-12 p.m. (October-May), 7 a.m.-10 a.m. (June-September)
- Where: 10550 E Baseline Rd in Mesa
- When: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
- Where: 1 W. Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe
- When: Second Sunday in November, January, February, and April
Old Town Scottsdale Farmers Market
- Where: 3806 N. Brown Ave. in Scottsdale,
- When: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. (October 4th – April 25th), 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (May), 7 a.m.-10 a.m. (June)
- Where: 4700 E Warner Rd in Phoenix, AZ
- When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (October-May), 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. (June-September)
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
- Where: 720 N 5th Street in Phoenix
- When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday (3rd Sat in October-2nd Saturday in May), 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (3rd Sat in May – 2nd Saturday in October)
- Where: 5757 N Central Ave in Phoenix,
- When: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Wednesday 9 a.m. -1 p.m.
- Where: 5415 East High Street in Phoenix
- When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday
Sun City Festival Farmers Market
- Where: Saguaro Recreation Center, 26275 West Morrow Dr in Buckeye
- When: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. every other Wednesday
- 10/15, 10/29, 11/12, 11/26, 12/10, 1/7, 1/21, 2/4, 2/18, 3/4, 3/18, 4/1, 4/15, & 4/29
- Where: Dream City Church, 21000 N 75th Ave in Glendale
- When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (October-April), 8 a.m.– 11 a.m. (May – September)
- Where: 3000 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392
- When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Where: Canyon View High School, 6024 N Perryville Rd, inWaddell,
- When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. (October – April)