PHOENIX — If you’re into plants- specifically succulents- and like indoor activities… you’ll want to check-out Jade & Clover.

The Texas-based store with a “plant bar” that was founded by Giselle Ruggeberg has become pretty popular in the Valley for its DIY terrarium bar.

“It’s kind of like Build-a-Bear but for plants and succulents instead,” said Frank Ruggeberg, co-owner of the Arizona location, to ABC15. “We’re also a gift shop and a plant shop.”

HOW “THE PLANT BAR” WORKS

“So, when you walk in… first thing you’re going to do is pick your container; you’re going to pick any container or vessel in the store. So, it’s kind of fun getting to hunt for that specific one that speaks out to you,” said Ruggeberg. “Then you pick out your succulent… and then you meet us at the plant bar.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez

Guest have the “creative freedom” to choose their sand colors, plants, crystals, and add other accessories to their terrarium.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT SUCCULENTS?

According to Frank Ruggeberg, some people “over think” or even “over love” with water their succulents when in reality, they don’t need much care or water to thrive in comparison to other plants.

‘They’re going to require a whole lot less water and we recommend to water -here, in this really dry climate- like every three weeks. They’re just much, much, much more low maintenance. You just don’t want to over think it too much,” explained Ruggeberg.

IF YOU GO



Location: 3939 E. Campbell Ave, Suite 130 in Phoenix

Hours: Open every day from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. [Holidays may impact hours].

COST

