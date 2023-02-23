Hidden Gem in the West Valley for train enthusiasts: Adobe Mountain Desert Railroad Park

GLENDALE, AZ — It's a paradise for train enthusiasts of all types and all ages.

Just off Loop 101 and Interstate 17 in Glendale, you'll find the Adobe Mountain Desert Railroad Park. It's home to the Arizona Model Railroading Society, Sahuaro Central Railroad Museum, and the Maricopa Live Steamers.

The 150-acre property is one of the biggest train parks in the world, featuring locomotives big and small.

Inside you can check out the model trains hand-made to bring pieces of Arizona history back to life with incredible detail.

Casey Burg is the treasurer of the Model Railroad Club.

"Everything you see here was hand-built, hand-painted, all assembled," Burg says.

And outside, you can take a trip back in time, hopping on a live steamer or electric train.

These are also built by hand by members who have to take care of the train maintenance as well.

The park is creating a community for people with a shared love of trains and railroading.

"It's really awesome," says Burg. "It's my favorite part of the hobby personally,... seeing someone who's never been in here walk through that door and their jaw just drops at how amazing everything is and how detailed it is."

You can see the model trains on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Train rides on the live steamers happen on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April.

Parking and admission are free, but the park accepts donations. For more information, visit their website.