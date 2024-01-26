Pecan Lake Entertainment: a sneak peek at the all-in-one destination in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Pecan Lake Entertainment is finally ready to welcome the public on to its 12-acre venue with outdoor/indoor attractions and dinning options!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Sky Time Ropes: this area has a course for the little kids at the bottom of it and then has a three-level course above.

The massive venue will open in two major phases. Here’s what will be ready for the grand opening taking place on January 31:



Sky Time Ropes course, Pecan National Putting Course, Axe Throwing, Karaoke Booth, 4D VR Experience, Escape Rooms, SodaRush, Caldwell County BBQ, Botanical Gardens, and the Jumbotron Stage area.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Inside the Karaoke Booth.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Inside one of the Pecan Lake Escape Rooms.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Pecan National Putting Course is an 18-hole putting course. “[The course is] wrapped around our Botanical Gardens. So not only are you putting, but the scenery, and the beauty of it is something to be seen,” said Campbell. The course was designed by PuttTek.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A view from the first level playing course of ‘Pecan National Putting Course.’

For Tim Campbell and Jason Check, owners of Pecan Lake Entertainment, this family-centric destination has been a passion project for them.

“[We] want them to know that it's a locally owned business. The owners of this project, live right next door to it. We're invested in the community. We've worked with Town Council; we've worked with neighbors, we've worked with staff and we've gotten feedback of how can we make this better,” said Campbell. “We will be working with the local schools and with other organizations and figuring out how to raise money and do different things that will benefit the community and especially the youth of the community. That's a big deal to us.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Jumbotron Stage area.

IF YOU GO



Public grand opening: Wednesday, January 31.

Address: 25004 S 206th St in Queen Creek

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez A view of the 'Botanical Gardens.'

WHAT’S UNDER CONSTRUCTION

There’s more coming to this spot. The attraction and eateries include: Your Pie, Sky Time Creamery, Surf City Burger, Electric Go Karts, and the Surf Rider Park.

Pecan Lake Entertainment A rendering of ‘The Pit House.’

“One of [the projects] is a 16,000 square foot building, it's called The Pit House… we're going to have a pizza joint-it's a restaurant, we're going to serve pizza-it's a franchise. And we're also going to have an arcade, it's going to have a lot of fun games, new games,” said Check. “The other portion of The Pit House is electric karting. [It] starts inside and then we have a quarter mile outdoor track. So, you'll start inside, you get your instructions, and then you go outside and have your fun going around the track. And then you'll come back inside and be done there. This building has already commenced, and it's under construction right now. We anticipate it's going to take about 12 months to build.”

Pecan Lake Entertainment A rendering of the Surf Rider Park.

The next big build on the land is the Surf Rider Park which will a FlowRider Surf Simulator.

Pecan Lake Entertainment A rendering from the viewing deck Surf Rider Park.

“This is very similar to the surfing experience you get if you've gone on a cruise ship, they got them at the back of the ships, and it's a surf experience,” said Check.

This building will have a viewing deck.