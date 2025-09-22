Arizona Snowbowl deals: Lift tickets starting at $10, free kids skiing, and more

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — With ski season just around the corner, Arizona Snowbowl is announcing great deals for Smart Shoppers who want to hit the slopes!

$10 lift tickets

Lift tickets for the 2025-2026 season will begin at just $10, marking the lowest ticket price since Snowbowl announced demand-based pricing.

“The resort aims to make skiing and snowboarding more accessible with deep discounts for guests who purchase tickets early,” resort officials announced.

Arizona Snowbowl Screenshot of Snowbowl pricing as of Sept. 22, 2025

Free skiing for kids and seniors

Kids can ski for free all season with the Power Kids Pass. Kids 12 and under can get unlimited free skiing - no purchase required and no blackout dates.

Seniors (ages 75+) can also get in on the fun for free with the Super Senior Pass.

See all season pass options, including the free ones, here.

Bowl Bucks

Snowbowl says guests who buy tickets in advance (excluding holidays) will receive $10 in Bowl Bucks, which is a resort credit redeemable at Snowbowl-owned restaurants, shops, and ski school.

To buy tickets and see the ski season schedule, click here.