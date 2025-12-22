Overjoyed, but not over budget: what to know before getting a pet for Christmas

Kisses, cuddles, and those big puppy dog eyes (or a sweet, curled up kitty!) It all sounds like the "purrrr-fect" Christmas gift, right?

In 2015, ABC15's Nick Ciletti adopted a French Bulldog rescue from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office's MASH Unit - and it turned out to be a match made in heaven!

Pets can be huge blessings, but only if you're ready for them. Recently, Nick sat down with NerdWallet contributor Kaz Weida to find out how you can make sure what furry surprise you put under the tree doesn't put you over budget.

Weida says you have to remember that pet purchase goes beyond just the initial cost of buying or adopting; pets come with both upfront and long-term costs - and sometimes hidden costs that you can't avoid.

"You want to think about not just what it's going to cost to put the pet under the tree but what is it going to cost to raise a pet," explains Weida. "This is a long-term financial commitment, so you want to make sure you're in a comfortable spot to be able to do that and that you are aware of what those costs would look like. Not just...how much does it cost to feed a pet? But also insure (and) veterinary costs. The vaccinations can be quite expensive upfront for young dogs and cats, and they're usually not covered by pet insurance."

According to groups like the ASPCA, owning a dog or cat can cost you anywhere from $1,100 - $1,400 a year, on average, with some groups saying it can cost even more.

In July, ABC15 partnered with St. Vincent de Paul to profile their CAP Program and veterinary services for people who are struggling. Click here to learn more.

Other groups Arizona Animal Welfare League, the Arizona Humane Society, and the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, also provide low-cost veterinary services