‘Beyond Van Gogh’ immersive exhibit brings iconic art to life in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Vincent Van Gogh’s masterpieces are being transformed into a one-of-a-kind immersive art experience now open at the Galleria Center in Scottsdale.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” uses cutting-edge projection mapping and an original musical score to reimagine more than 300 of the artist’s most famous works.

The large-scale digital exhibit surrounds visitors with vibrant color, motion and sound, creating the sensation of stepping directly into Van Gogh’s paintings.

The experience blends art and technology to showcase the Dutch painter’s creativity in a new light — moving beyond the myths of his life and focusing on the emotion and beauty within his work.

Zack Perry

Visitors can wander through scenes inspired by “Starry Night,” “Sunflowers” and “The Bedroom,” all brought to life across the walls and floor.

“Beyond Van Gogh” runs through January 4 at the Galleria Center in Scottsdale. Tickets start around $27.

