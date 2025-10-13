Some of the best coffee shops in the country are in Arizona, according to Yelp reviewers

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PHOENIX — Several businesses in Arizona landed on Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Coffee Shops, according to Yelp Reviewers!

Yelp's 2025 Top 100 Coffee Shops involved identifying businesses within the coffee & tea category and evaluating them based on factors such as review volume and ratings, according to a posting by the company.

Here are the local coffee shops that made the list, along with their rankings based on Yelp user reviews:

  • 10. A.T. Oasis Coffee & Tea Shop
    • Address: 4613 E Thomas Rd in Phoenix
  • 15. Window Coffee Bar
    • Address: 903 W Camelback Rd in Phoenix
  • 24. Blue Corn Cafe and Bakery
    • Address: 7015 N 58th Ave in Glendale
  • 26. Hot n Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop
    • Address: 36 S Lake Powell Blvd #2361 in Page
  • 52. Gathered Grounds
    • Address: 15800 N Litchfield Rd in Surprise
  • 65. Red Captain Coffee Company
    • Address: 4004 N Stone Ave in Tucson
  • 97. Homage Coffee House
    • Address: 7021 N 57th Ave in Glendale

See the full list of winners around the country here.

