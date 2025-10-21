PHOENIX — Time to rally the Valley! The Phoenix Suns are making changes on the court and in the concession stands for the 2025-26 season.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Carne Asada Nacho Basket-Bowl featuring its new Suns souvenir bowl.

Watch Aaron Brickerson, Executive Chef for Mortgage Matchup Center, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez the play-by-play on the new food lineup.

Mortgage Matchup Center debuts new food items for the 2025-26 Phoenix Suns season

WAYS TO SAVE

Mortgage Matchup Center is bringing back its value food menu, featuring $2 items that was introduced last season.

Fans can get all five items - hot dogs, chips, popcorn, a fountain drink, and a bottle of water - for a total of $10.

Phoenix Suns

BASKETBALL SEASON

The Phoenix Suns’ first home game will be against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, October 22!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Smoked Turkey Leg with elote ribs on the side.

"The longest homestand of the season for the Suns is five games from Jan. 25 – Feb 1, which is part of a stretch with 16 out of 19 games at PHX Arena between Jan. 25 – March 8. The team’s longest road trip will be two six-game stretches from Jan. 13 – 23 against Eastern Conference teams and from March 10 – 19. The Suns are slated for 16 back-to-back sets, including seven times playing home games on consecutive nights," read a news release from the organization.

Check out the Suns' complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule right here.