Mortgage Matchup Center debuts new food items for the 2025-26 Phoenix Suns season

From a jumbo glazed donut to a Carne Asada Nacho Basket-Bowl—and more!
PHOENIX — Time to rally the Valley! The Phoenix Suns are making changes on the court and in the concession stands for the 2025-26 season.

Carne Asada Nacho Basket-Bowl featuring its new Suns souvenir bowl.
Watch Aaron Brickerson, Executive Chef for Mortgage Matchup Center, give ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez the play-by-play on the new food lineup. 

WAYS TO SAVE

Mortgage Matchup Center is bringing back its value food menu, featuring $2 items that was introduced last season.

Fans can get all five items - hot dogs, chips, popcorn, a fountain drink, and a bottle of water - for a total of $10.

BASKETBALL SEASON

The Phoenix Suns’ first home game will be against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, October 22!

Smoked Turkey Leg with elote ribs on the side.
"The longest homestand of the season for the Suns is five games from Jan. 25 – Feb 1, which is part of a stretch with 16 out of 19 games at PHX Arena between Jan. 25 – March 8. The team’s longest road trip will be two six-game stretches from Jan. 13 – 23 against Eastern Conference teams and from March 10 – 19. The Suns are slated for 16 back-to-back sets, including seven times playing home games on consecutive nights," read a news release from the organization.

Check out the Suns' complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule right here.

Randy’s Donuts jumbo glazed donut for the new Phoenix Suns’ season.
