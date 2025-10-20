Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here's what to know about Micro Center, the new store aiming to expand options for tech shoppers in Phoenix

A new computer store in the Valley promises 'tech heaven’ to customers
PHOENIX — Micro Center is headed to Arizona! The computer store has more than two dozen locations in the nation, intending to be a one-stop shop for all tech needs.

Guests can shop for laptops, PCs, desktops, processors, TVs, gaming desktops, and more, as well as access computer repair, custom builds, and support.

The Valley location is expected to have 20,000 items in stock.

The debut of their Arizona store will mark the company’s 30th location in the country.

According to the store’s website, the new Valley location will open in phases, beginning with quiet preview days for local visitors, followed by VIP days where customers can receive a free gift by signing up, and culminating in a grand opening celebration filled with special deals and festivities.

The Micro Center will be located at 4531 E. Thomas Rd. in Phoenix.

The grand opening date for the Phoenix location has yet to be announced, but it is said to be shared at a later date on their website.

