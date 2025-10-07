Pollack Tempe Cinemas blends Hollywood nostalgia with $3.50 ticket prices

TEMPE, AZ — A trip to the movies doesn’t have to break the bank at Pollack Tempe Cinemas, where guests can catch blockbuster hits for just $3.50 — and experience a one-of-a-kind movie museum while they’re at it.

The theater, owned by real estate developer and avid collector Michael Pollack, features hundreds of pieces of film memorabilia, from life-size wax figures to original movie props and autographed collectibles.

Zack Perry

“Pollack Tempe Cinemas is part museum, part movie theater,” Pollack said. “From the moment you walk in, you know you’re somewhere special.”

The theater shows films just a few months after their initial release, giving audiences another chance to see major hits on the big screen — without the premium prices.

Pollack has been collecting for more than 40 years, acquiring items from wax museums and Hollywood auctions to showcase in the theater’s lobby. Moviegoers say the experience offers both affordability and nostalgia.

Zack Perry

“It’s cheaper than going to your AMC or Harkins,” said Laura Jenkins, local moviegoer. “We’re ’80s babies, and the nostalgia was just fun.”

With its retro charm, low prices, and museum-like atmosphere, it’s a local reminder that the magic of the movies can still come at an old-school price.

Pollack Tempe Cinemas is located at 1825 E Elliot Rd, Tempe. Click here for showtimes and more information.