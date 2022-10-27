Hidden Gem reveals darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — An Arizona Hidden Gem reveals a much darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town: paranormal activity.

Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history.

It's a popular daytime stop in Apache Junction for tourists that includes period characters, a mine tour, a mystery spot, a reptile museum, and legends of a lost treasure.

But the town's newest attraction features an Arizona Hidden Gem. You'll find it below the town of Goldfield and the only group that can get you there is Fear Frontier.

Matt Mason guides this paranormal tour and says, "We're proud of the town. It's a great place to see by day. But you might want to leave at night unless you want to venture in with us."

Mason's lantern guides you through the town — and below it.

"We will take you into the mine where most activity has been seen, that's where a lot of activity happens because, after all, in 1897 they actually struck an aquifer that flooded the underground making it unusable," he added.

He also shares where the paranormal activity is strongest.

"We've seen people run. We're always the ones... the guys who stay behind in the dark and see what they're running from we want to find what it is they saw... why did it reach out?"

For roughly 90 minutes, Mason and his team will share skin-crawling details about the miners, cowboys and prospectors who were killed, searching the Superstition Mountains for gold.

"The Apache had a special name for the Superstition Mountains. They believe this was the literal portal to hell. They also believe that the Superstition Mountains were protected by a thunder God and that anyone who dared trespass or dare disturb that sacred mountain, this God that guarded the portal to hell would literally choose your fate. A lot of people think it flooded because the land is cursed," Mason said.

Mason says the tour with Fear Frontier clearly isn't for those who scare easily.

"We like to tell people often that it's not a book tour so if something does happen to frighten you, we didn't plan it — it's completely natural," he added.

He shares that those in search of the most haunted place in Arizona will find it here.

"So not only do you walk cursed grounds, you go under where the curse might have literally been struck in 1897 and that is probably where most people feel tampered with, touched, and grabbed. We probably see the most people run from there."

Fear Frontier

4650 N Mammoth Mine Road

Apache Junction, AZ 85119

https://fearfrontier.net/

