Tesla wants to launch autonomous vehicles in Arizona by end of 2025

Tesla Inc. intends to begin operating its autonomous cars in the Valley by the end of the year, CEO Elon Musk said during a Wednesday earnings call.

Tesla's plans to operate its self-driving cars in eight to 10 metro areas nationwide — including Arizona, Nevada, and Florida — by year-end will be dependent on various regulatory approvals, Musk told analysts and investors on the call.

Tesla in September gained approval from Arizona Department of Transportation to start testing its autonomous vehicles with safety drivers on Valley streets. The company has not yet submitted a permit application to offer ride-hailing services to the public, a ADOT spokesperson told the Business Journal.

