2026 'Extra Innings Festival' to bring Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Hardy, and others to Tempe

PHOENIX — The Extra Innings Festival will return for its third edition to Tempe Beach Park on February 27-28,2026!

Event officials announced on Tuesday that Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, and Hardy have committed to headline the second weekend of the Innings Festival.

Additionally, announced artists scheduled to perform across three stages include:



Jessie Murph

Brothers Osborne

Shaboozey

Muscadine Bloodline

Bret Michaels

49 Winchester

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors

The baseball-themed festival will swing into action with appearances by MLB legends Darryl Strawberry, Jermaine Dye, Bret Boone, Jonny Gomes, Kerry Wood, and more—promising a home run of a good time.

“Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at InningsFestival.com/Extra to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Thursday, September 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public following the presale,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

Don’t strike out on the first weekend- The Innings Festival takes place February 20-22. Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, and Sublime will be event headliners.