‘Boots in the Park’ to return to Gilbert with country lineup featuring Keith Urban, Dustin Lynch and more

GILBERT, AZ — Saddle up and get ready to kick up some dust! "Boots in the Park" is returning to Gilbert Regional Park with a star-studded country lineup!

The country traveling festival announced on Monday that its lineup for Saturday, March 21, 2026, features Keith Urban, Dustin Lynch, Mitchell Tenpenny, Mackenzie Carpenter, Bryan Martin, and more.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, here’s what fans need to know about ticket sales information:

