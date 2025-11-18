Mötley Crüe announces Phoenix stop for ‘The Return of the Carnival of Sins’ tour

PHOENIX — Mötley Crüe is hitting the road again for ‘The Return of the Carnival of Sins’ tour!

The rock band from California will be celebrating its 20th anniversary of its 2005-2006 Carnival of Sins tour and the 45th anniversary of the group of musicians.

Mötley Crüe will perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Maryvale on September 16, 2026!

Just announced!

⚔️ THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS! ⚔️



2026 North American tour kicking off in July to celebrate the 20th anniversary of ‘Carnival of Sins’ and our 45th anniversary. 33 dates, re-imagined show, updated setlist, and featuring performances by very special… pic.twitter.com/n3Cp6hW56B — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) November 18, 2025

“Bringing back the spirit of Carnival of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary. This new show is for the Crüeheads who’ve been with us through it all and for the new Crüeheads who didn’t get to experience Carnival of Sins last time around. Get ready — we’re coming your way and we can’t wait to see you next summer,” Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement that was sent to ABC15.

General on sale begins November 21 at 9 a.m. local time, with VIP packages available starting November 19 at 9 a.m., according to a news release sent to ABC15.

More information can be found on the band’s website.