Coming soon to Goodyear: Buc-ee's to break ground this week on its first Arizona Travel Center

GOODYEAR, AZ — Buc-ee’s will break ground on its Goodyear travel center this Wednesday, May 14!

“We could not have picked a better location for our first store in the Grand Canyon State. Perfectly placed for our road-trippers headed out to California or coming in for the destination-rich Phoenix area, Goodyear will be the place to stop,” said Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s Director of Real Estate and Development, in a news release sent to ABC15.

According to the convenience store company, the Goodyear groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Joe Pizzillo and City Council members Wally Campbell, Brannon Hampton, Laura Kaino, Vicki Gillis, Benita Beckles, and Trey Terry.

The state’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center will be located at 1001 N. Bullard Avenue in Goodyear and is said to occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions!

BACKGROUND ON AZ BUC-EE’S

The company had plans to originally open as soon as Christmas 2025, but a Buc-ee's representative confirmed to ABC15 that there is a new opening date: "We are currently planning to open our Goodyear, AZ location in June 2026."

The Arizona travel center is said to be a 24-hour location.

Below is a rendering of the Buc-ee’s Travel Center being built in our state.

Buc-ee’s | Lawrence S. Levinson, A.I.A. Buc-ee’s Travel Center: Interstate 10 & N. Bullard Ave in Goodyear, Arizona.

The Goodyear City Council approved a zoning change that would allow Buc-ee's to expand to the area on Jan. 29, 2024.

The City of Goodyear said that the location is expected to bring 200 full-time jobs to the area.

