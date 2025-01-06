New Scottsdale ‘Din Tai Fung’ restaurant to debut in 2026

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Din Tai Fung’s Scottsdale location is still in the works, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer for its world-renowned soup dumplings and noodles.

“Bringing Din Tai Fung to Arizona is a significant milestone for our family, driven by the region’s vibrant culinary landscape. We’re thrilled to share our authentic Taiwanese flavors and traditions with a community that not only embraces global flavors and unique dining experiences but is also seeing a growing Asian population that enriches the cultural fabric of the greater Phoenix area,” said Aaron Yang, Co-CEO of Din Tai Fung, in an email sent to ABC15. “The dynamic energy of Scottsdale aligns seamlessly with our mission of fostering connections through food, tradition and shared moments.”

Din Tai Fung is now set to open in 2026.

The restaurant was originally set to open this year, according to Macerich, a real estate company, that announced the lease signing with the restaurant chain in their 'Q2 2024 Macerich Earnings Conference Call' for a Scottsdale Fashion Square location.

The restaurant is popular for its wide variety of steamed dumplings and buns, wontons, noodles, and specialties that include the Shrimp & Kurobuta Pork Pot Stickers, Truffle & Kurobuta Pork Xiao Long Bao, and the black pepper beef tenderloin.

Can’t wait to try their dishes? Din Tai Fung currently has locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, and New York.

