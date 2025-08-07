Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Zaxby's announces grand opening of first Arizona location, ribbon-cutting ceremony

This new East Valley storefront will have a drive-thru
Zaxby's is set to make its Arizona debut this August!

The popular chicken restaurant was founded in Georgia and is known for its sauces. Zaxby's is said to open its first location in the Grand Canyon state on August 13 at the Vineyard Towne Center, located at the intersection of Gantzel and Combs roads.

Zaxby’s menu options
The grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony are scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a company representative, the event will showcase popular menu items, “and the first 100 guests will receive free Zaxby's for six months, including free fan-favorite items like the Big Zak Snak Meal, Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries, Zaxbys Signature Sandwich, or 5 Chicken Fingerz.”

AZ EXPANSION

Don’t worry, there are more Valley Zaxby’s locations on the horizon.

Two duos are making the state’s expansion a reality: Brian and Jessica Nelson are focused on the Southeast Valley storefronts; Siblings Travis and Thomas DeGoey will concentrate on the Western part of the Valley.

“Right now... we've signed up for a six-store deal. We have two leases signed in the Southeast Valley, both of those are going to be in Queen Creek,” said Brian Nelson in a previous interview with ABC15.

The Nelsons told ABC15 that the focus of their Zaxby’s storefront rollout includes Gilbert, Chandler, San Tan, and Queen Creek.

