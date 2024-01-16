Zaxby's to open its popular southern restaurant in Queen Creek, Arizona

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Zaxby's, the popular restaurant that was founded in Georgia, is finally headed to Arizona! The chicken restaurant chain, also known for its sauces, is bringing its southern flair to The Vineyard Towne Center located in Queen Creek.

“Zaxby’s is excited to enter the Phoenix-area market this year with franchise partners Brian and Jessica Nelson, with a location coming in the Queen Creek Shopping Center,” a Zaxby's spokesperson said to ABC15.

What’s on the menu? There’s sandwich "mealz, fingerz and wings mealz, big zalads," and more. Check out the full menu here. Yep, that’s how they wrote their food menu items, with z’s.

VINEYARD TOWNE CENTER

The retail developer said in a news release sent to ABC15 that “McDonald's, Zaxby’s Restaurant and Better Buzz Coffee will occupy the remaining vacant outparcels in this initial phase of development.”

What else is there? Sprouts Farmers Market, Pacific Dental Services, European Wax Center, Zara Nail Bar, Chunk Cookies, Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, and Nekter Juice Bar.

What’s next? According to Vestar, the following businesses will open this spring: Keep It Cut Hair Salon, MOD Pizza, Over Easy, Academy Bank, Crown One Beauty Supply, Wingstop, Cafe Rio and Cinnaholic.

Fall of 2024 will welcome Ono Hawaiian BBQ and Mountain America Credit Union.

The Vineyard Towne Center is located at 37666 N Gantzel Road in Queen Creek.

